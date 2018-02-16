TSPC urges public to monitor suicide risk over holiday

By Lin Hui-ching and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The rate of suicides often increases around the Lunar New Year holiday, so people should be aware and provide emotional support for friends and family in need, the Taiwan Suicide Prevention Center (TSPC) said.

Historical data indicate that incidents of suicide and attempted suicide tend to spike over the Lunar New Year holiday, including group suicides, center director Lee Ming-been (李明濱) said on Tuesday.

The most common causes of such suicides are distress over finances and emotional and relationship issues, he said.

People who are recently bereaved could be emotionally vulnerable during the holiday, given the emphasis on family reunions during this period, said Chen Chun-ying (陳俊鶯), a former superintendent of the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Bali Psychiatric Center.

People who have recently lost their spouses, children or other family members, including families affected by last week’s Hualien earthquake, might need extra social support and companionship, she said.

TSPC secretary-general Chan Chia-ta (詹佳達) said the risk of suicide rises among the elderly after the holiday, because the stark contrast of being with family and then being alone again could trigger depression.

The number of suicides and suicide attempts in people over 65 years of age has increased over the past decade, from 1,391 people in 2006 to 3,158 last year, Lee said.

Elderly people who are unable to cope with various issues during the holiday period could become depressed, he said, adding there have been cases where couples have committed suicide after learning that their children or others were unable or unwilling to see them.

Physical complaints, such as headaches, chest tightness and fatigue, could be psychosomatic symptoms for low spirits in an elderly person and their caretakers or family members should treat them as warning signs, Lee said.

Local officials, such as borough wardens and village heads, could do more during the holiday period by visiting elderly residents who live alone, he said.

The center’s Web site provides a diagnostic tool called the Brief Symptom Rating Scale to help the public determine if there is cause for concern about a loved one or friend, while TSPC consultants will be staffing its 24-hour hotline (0800-788-955) over the holiday, he said.