Hualien Earthquake: Honduran leader, foreign diplomats offer condolences

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez yesterday offered his condolences to people affected by the earthquake that struck Hualien County late on Tuesday.

“On behalf of all Honduran people, I extend my deepest sympathy to the people of Taiwan, especially the families affected by the earthquake. President Tsai [Ing-wen] (蔡英文), our sincere support to you,” Hernandez wrote in Spanish in a tweet.

Several foreign representatives to Taiwan also offered their condolences on Facebook, including American Institute (AIT) in Taiwan Director Kin Moy and British Representative to Taiwan Catherine Nettleton.

“On behalf of my American Institute in Taiwan family and my colleagues in the U.S. Government, I want to let all the people affected by the earthquake know that you are in our thoughts today,” Moy wrote on the AIT’s official Facebook page.

Lawmakers across party lines have jointly announced that they would suspend their election campaign events for one day to focus on helping people who affected by the magnitude 6 earthquake.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) and Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕), who are vying for the party’s Taichung mayoral nomination, announced that they have suspended all campaign events.

Lu said that the Hualien County Government asked her to announce that the county is busy coordinating disaster relief and to ask residents to refrain from visiting the county offices for personal business today.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Huang Wei-cher (黃偉哲) said that the current atmosphere is not appropriate for campaign events and he would be suspending all election-related events for several days.

DPP Legislator Pasuya Yao (姚文智) also canceled events in Taipei, where he was to canvass for support and hand out Lunar New year couplets.

Instead he met with his campaign team to discuss how to help Hualien residents affected by the earthquake.