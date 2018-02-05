More than 1 tonne of ketamine seized from fishing boat

Staff writer, with CNA

Police on Friday seized 1,289.6kg of ketamine from a fishing boat in Kaohsiung in the biggest drug bust in the nation’s history, a prosecutor said yesterday.

The captain of the boat, surnamed Chen (陳), was detained for questioning, while five Indonesian crew members were handed over to the agency that hired them, Yen Yu-shan (顏郁山) of the Kaohsiung District Prosecutors’ Office told a news conference.

The ketamine had an estimated street value of NT$3 billion (US$102.6 million), he said.

The raid was carried out after weeks of investigation and surveillance based on a tip-off about a syndicate smuggling drugs, Yen said.

The Sheng Li Man, which is registered in Pingtung County’s Donggang Township (東港), was put under surveillance after it set sail last month, Yen said.

The Kaohsiung drug squad on Friday afternoon learned that the Sheng Li Man had reportedly lost power in waters near Pingtung County’s Siaoliouciou Island (小琉球) and that another boat had been called out to help, he said.

The two vessels were towed by a Coast Guard Administration patrol boat to a Kaohsiung pier, where they were searched, he said.

Police discovered 126 bags of ketamine wrapped in black plastic and hidden under a freezer on the Sheng Li Man, he said.