Taipei International Book Exhibition opens tomorrow at world trade center

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The annual Taipei International Book Exhibition is to open tomorrow at the Taipei World Trade Center with 600 publishers from nearly 60 countries on hand to showcase their publications.

There will be 10 pavilions, including national ones from Israel, France, Germany, Japan and Taiwan, said the organizer, the Taipei Book Fair Foundation.

Four of the pavilions will feature original works from Taiwan and highlight the history of Taiwan during the Dutch colonial era and in 1935, thanks to collaboration by Gaea Books, Academia Sinica’s Center for Digital Cultures, Asustek Computer and Puppetmotion Entertainment Co.

Artists have used augmented reality to recreate a slice of Taipei in 1935, to show how Taiwanese tea was exported to Europe in the 19th century, to show what Taiwan was like during Dutch rule and to turn a comic book into a puppet show.

Visitors to the Taiwan pavilions will be able to interact with the characters in the stories, the foundation said.

Israel, which is celebrating its 70th birthday this year, is the theme country for this year’s exhibition, and several Israeli writers and artists have been invited, including novelist Noa Yedlin, illustrator Hanoch Piven, children’s author Yannets Levi, food writer Gil Hovav and the Di Gasn Trio, which performs original Balkan and Eastern European klezmer music.

Its pavilion is to highlight its historical sites, high-tech industries and lifestyle, as well as offering calligraphy workshops and food stalls.

The France Pavilion is highlighting the works of Goncourt Prize winner Leila Slimani, who was made an emissary of the French language by French President Emmanuel Macron

Several French digital publication creators and producers will be on hand to introduce their works as well as participate in a digital publishing forum, book signing sessions and the exhibition’s first-ever virtual reality presentation, the foundation said.

The Germany Pavilion will showcase 250 award-winning books for teenagers and children on themes ranging from environment to design and architecture, as well as the “LOOK!” logo designed by Ole Konnecke for the German exhibition at the 2016 Bologna Children’s Book Fair.

The works of illustrators who represented Taiwan at last year’s Bologna Children’s Book Fair will be on display in the Children’s Pavilion, the foundation said.

Reproductions of works by legendary Japanese manga artist Osamu Tezuka will be available at the Japan Pavilion, which features a recreation of his study in celebration of his 90th birthday this year.

The foundation said Brazilian and Ukrainian publishers will be attending the exhibition for the first time, while the London-based Publishers Association is returning after a 10-year absence.

A total of 500 events, including book-signings, author readings, performances and five forums, are scheduled for the exhibition, which is to run through Sunday.

