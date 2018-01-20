Men less honest when faced with sexy women: study

Staff writer, with CNA

The sight of sexy, attractive women can make men more dishonest, according to a research paper by several Taiwanese academics.

The joint study, which was conducted by professors from Kaohsiung Medical University (KMU) and National Sun Yat-sen University (NSYSU), revealed that men who are looking for a mate tend to exhibit dishonesty and are more likely to cheat to improve their chances of attracting one.

Titled “Sexy women can tempt men down the road of immorality: Exposure to sexy stimuli leads to increased dishonesty in men,” the study has been published in a number of publications, including the British tabloid Daily Mail and US journal Psychology Today.

Attractive women are a smart marketing tool and that is why you often see them paired with cars and technology at trade shows, NSYSU Institute of Education professor Chiou Wen-bin (邱文彬) said.

The study involved about 100 men in their early 20s, who were split into two groups. One group viewed a series of sexualized pictures, while the other looked at non-sexual images of women.

All were required to take a self-control test and answer a series of math questions, Chiou said, adding that each participant was promised NT$120 for their time.

However, at the end of the experiment, the participants instead received an envelope containing NT$170, he said.

Those who had seen the suggestive pictures were more than twice as likely to walk away with the extra NT$50, with only 54.1 percent handing back the excess, compared with 78.4 percent of the other group.

The men who were shown the racy pictures also performed far worse in the self-control test, the professor said.

In another experiment, the men were divided into three groups and asked to answer timed math questions. The men from the group that was shown sexy pictures were more likely to cheat in the test than those in the groups that were shown non-sexualized photos or no pictures at all.