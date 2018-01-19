Taisugar not exempt from assessments as proposed

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer, with CNA

The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) would not exempt state-run Taiwan Sugar Corp’s (Taisugar) small-sized development projects from environmental regulations if they might affect high-value agricultural land, EPA Deputy Minister Chan Shun-kuei (詹順貴) said yesterday.

In 2012, the agency issued a rule requiring all proposed facilities on Taisugar’s properties to pass environmental impact assessments, regardless of their size.

However, the agency last year said it might exempt Taisugar projects that are smaller than 1 hectare from such assessments.

The National Development Council has said that it favors exempting all Taisugar projects that are smaller than 10 hectares from environmental impact assessments.

Environmentalists and farmers’ advocacy groups have widely criticized the proposals, saying that they might cause irreparable damage to agricultural land.

The agency is to address the concerns with a new set of proposed regulatory changes, which would adopt a more sophisticated way of regulating land use, Chan said, adding that the proposals would be published soon.

The most recent version of the agency’s revisions would not exempt Taisugar development projects on high-value agricultural land, he added.

The EPA, the Council of Agriculture and Taisugar have reviewed the firm’s 49,000 hectares and found that 26,000 hectares have been certified as “prime” farmland by the council, Chan said.