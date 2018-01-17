Taipei Zoo considers closing for 12 days every year

By Tsai Ya-hua and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Taipei Zoo said it is mulling closing the park for 12 days per year for renovations and is inviting the public to vote on the possible measure using the city’s i-Voting Web site.

The zoo welcomes 3 million visitors per year and only closes on Lunar New Year’s Eve, zoo officials said on Saturday, adding that closing the park from June 19 to June 30 each year would allow it to improve facilities.

People can vote online from 9am on Feb. 13 to 5pm on March 12, the zoo added.

The zoo uses a rotation system to close different exhibits every Monday for maintenance work, zoo spokesman Eric Tsao (曹先紹) said.

The need to stagger work on different enclosures and facilities extends maintenance time, which increases costs and prolongs disturbances to animals, Tsao said.

The idea of closing the park for a specified period every year was proposed after looking at the operations of zoos in other countries, he said, citing Japan’s popular Asahiyama Zoo in Hokkaido, which closes for three weeks every year at the end of winter.

“Zoo workers would still need to be at the park every day while it is closed to the public to take care of the animals. We could allow special groups to visit the park at these times,” Tsao said, adding that the time could also be used to repair publicly accessible areas and for holding conferences.

The zoo hopes that by seeking public opinion it can reduce the effects on visitors, Tsao said.

It is the first survey submitted through the i-Voting Web site that the Research, Development and Evaluation Commission has promoted public participation on, he said.

People can vote online at https://ivoting.taipei/提案資料內容/59-survey-intro, Tsao said, adding that they can also submit their votes at the zoo in person.

The zoo can be reached by telephone on (02) 2938-2300, ext 630.