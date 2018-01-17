Taipei tourism commissioner resigns amid Lantern Festival mishap rumors

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) has approved Taipei Department of Tourism and Information Commissioner Chien Yu-yen’s (簡余晏) resignation and the vacancy is to be filled by city government deputy spokesperson Chen Hsi-yu (陳思宇), Taipei Deputy Mayor Chen Chin-jun (陳景峻) said yesterday.

Chien informed Ko of her intention to resign on Monday last week and confirmed it to the media the next day, saying she was exhausted and wanted to “get some rest.”

Ko reportedly asked Chen Chin-jun to persuade her to stay.

However, Chien on Monday said on the city government’s head of departments Line group that she would resign.

“Thank you mayor and all seniors and partners for the care you have shown me throughout the years. Thank you many times,” she wrote.

She then quit all work social media lists and cleared out her office.

An anonymous department head told the Chinese-language Apple Daily yesterday that Ko was unhappy when he was told that the tourism department had not signed a contract with the winning bidder to organize the upcoming Taipei Lantern Festival.

Ko instructed Chen Chin-jun to take over supervising the festival and criticized Chien for “abandoning her post and fleeing,” the report said.

Chen Chin-jun said Ko was unhappy about how Chien handled the event, but that Ko might have made the remark in a fit of anger, because Chien did not complete the project.

Chien said she was determined to leave, so he forward her resignation letter to Ko for his final approval in the morning, Chen Chin-jun said.