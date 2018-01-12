Chen ‘very likely’ to target pan-blue figures, he says

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter, with CNA

Control Yuan member nominee Chen Shih-meng (陳師孟) yesterday expressed excitement over a review of Control Yuan nominees at the legislature in Taipei on Monday, saying that the process for approving nominees has lasted longer than he had hoped.

The legislature is to review six Control Yuan nominees today and five others on Monday, with all required to answer questions from lawmakers.

When asked to comment, Chen said that he was excited, but felt that the process between the nomination and the legislative approval of Control Yuan members has lasted a bit too long.

“How much could one have achieved since last October?” Chen asked, referring to whenPresident Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) nominated him.

Following the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) suggestion that his “distinct” political stance might prevent him from performing his duties as a Control Yuan member impartially, Chen asked: “What is wrong with having an ideology?”

He adding that he would not censure people with different political views.

Chen said he would prioritize issues he has an interest in investigating, as the 11 nominees are to replace retired members and their terms will expire at the end of 2020.

Society has low confidence in the nation’s judiciary and criticism of prosecutors and judges is mounting, Chen said.

While he could not investigate all possible mistrials, he would target political cases that had far-reaching implications for the public, he said.

Asked whether his investigations could target politicians from the pan-blue camp, Chen said: “That is very likely.”

KMT lawmakers are concerned because judges that have delivered dubious verdicts were largely from the pan-blue camp, Chen said.

“Why else would they worry?” he asked.

KMT caucus secretary-general Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) said it is improper to address the nominations during an extempore legislative session, as such sessions are called to deal with pressing or major issues, he said.

The KMT caucus will opt out of a session on Tuesday for approving the nominees, he said.

People First Party caucus whip Lee Hung-chun (李鴻鈞) said his caucus would also decline to attend.

The review process is too hasty even by the standards of extempore sessions, he said.