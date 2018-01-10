Cop acquitted in shooting case

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The Taipei District Court yesterday acquitted a police officer in the shooting death of a suspect who led police on a car chase because the judges believed the officer in question had conformed to “reasonable use” when firing his handgun in an urgent situation in which pedestrians were in danger.

The case concerned police officer Chang Ching-yi (張景義), 46, a member of the public security brigade at Wanhua Precinct, who fatally shot Lee Yu-wei (黎育維), 30, five years ago.

“I felt the heavy burden in my heart had been lifted... This ruling gave justice to members of the law enforcement community,” Chang, a 25-year police veteran, said yesterday after the ruling.

Lee was attempting to flee the police when he drove his car through the streets of Taipei’s Ximending (西門町) area, including on the sidewalk, on Aug. 13, 2013.

The judge said Chang shooting Lee conformed with the Act Governing the Use of Police Weapons (警械使用條例).

Chang had acted out of urgency and had tried to disable the suspect without killing him, a court statement said.

Chang had fired only two shots, with the first aimed at Lee’s front tire to stop the car.

Chang said the second had deviated accidentally and the bullet penetrated the front windshield and hit Lee in the abdomen.

Lee was rushed to hospital where he died from hematogenic shock due to severe bleeding.

Lee’s family sued Chang for what they claimed was negligent manslaughter.

The incident began when Lee, under suspicion of stealing gasoline, refused a police request to stop for questioning and fled in his car from New Taipei City’s Jhonghe District (中和).

While attempting to get away, he allegedly tried to mow down a police officer, but did not succeed.

According to eyewitness accounts, Lee drove the car onto the sidewalk and stopped when it hit a concrete barrier.

Chang stood about 2m in front of the car to block it from advancing, and ordered Lee to stop and get out of the car.

Lee then put the car into reverse and drove away from Chang, eyewitnesses said.

The case sparked a huge debate, with Lee’s family and some human rights activists accusing Chang of using excessive force by killing an unarmed man, while others defended the police officer’s actions, saying Chang had acted in self-defense and to protect the lives of the many pedestrians in the area.

“If I had to face the same situation, I would still choose to fire my handgun to stop him. I had to prevent the pedestrians from getting hurt, because it is my job as a police officer,” Chang told reporters yesterday.

“We respect and thank the court for this decision,” National Police Agency Director-General Chen Chia-chin (陳家欽) said.

Lee’s family filed three lawsuits against Chang.

In the first two cases, prosecutors dropped the charges and did not prosecute Chang, but in the third instance prosecutors charged Chang with negligent manslaughter.

According to media reports, Chang had been prepared to pay NT$800,000 (US$27,086) in compensation to Lee’s family for reaching a settlement, but the family refused, as they were seeking NT$20 million in compensation.

The family was persuaded to lower the figure to NT$2 million, but it was still more money than Chang said he could afford to pay.