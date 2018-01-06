Eva Air among 20 safest airlines for the fifth straight year, Web site says

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan-based EVA Airways remains one of the safest airlines in the world, as a new list compiled by the Web site Airlineratings.com lists it in its unranked top 20.

Out of the 400-plus airlines monitored, EVA Airways has maintained its place on the top-20 list for five consecutive years, the airline safety ratings Web site said in its latest report, published on Wednesday.

The safety rating for each airline is based on a comprehensive analysis that uses information from the world’s aviation governing bodies and leading associations, as well as government information and crash data, Airlineratings.com editor-in-chief Geoffrey Thomas said.

However, the Web site considers more than just the number of incidents, Thomas said.

“All airlines have incidents every day and many are aircraft manufacture issues, not airline operational problems,” Thomas said. “It is the way that the flight crew handles incidents that determines a good airline from an unsafe one, so just lumping all incidents together is very misleading.”

The top ranked airlines are standouts in the industry and are at the forefront of safety, innovation, and the launching of new aircraft, Thomas said.

Apart from EVA Airways, the Web site listed Air New Zealand, Alaska Airlines, All Nippon Airways, British Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Finnair, Hawaiian Airlines, Japan Airlines, KLM, Lufthansa, Qantas, Royal Jordanian Airlines, Scandinavian Airline System, Singapore Airlines, Swiss, Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Australia as the 20 safest airlines in the world.

The Web site listed Aer Lingus, Flybe, Frontier, HK Express, Jetblue, Jetstar Australia, Thomas Cook, Virgin America, Vueling and Westjet as the 10 safest low-cost airlines.