Facebook is for ‘old’ people: student survey

By Su Meng-chuan and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Only 6 percent of students use Facebook, as the social media site is for “old people,” a survey in Taichung Municipal Hui-wen High School’s student publication said.

According to the survey, 72 percent of students habitually follow wanghong (網紅), or Internet celebrities.

To follow wanghong, 66 percent of students use YouTube, 24 percent use Instagram and 6 percent use Facebook, the survey said.

Of the 400 questionnaires distributed to all students in the high school, 390 were returned, said Lin Huan-ching (林奐津), vice president of the school’s news club.

YouTube has become the most frequently used app because it collects a large volume of different kinds of videos, Lin said, adding that students like to use the videos as reference material for reports.

Instagram shows friends’ real-time status, making it difficult to resist the urge to see what friends are doing, Lin said.

Unlike Facebook, Instagram allows people to personalize their feeds, Lin said.

Facebook also has more advertisements, she added.

Often an advertisement will jump out on Facebook halfway through scrolling, Lin said, adding that people lose patience with the Web site.

Facebook also has privacy issues, Lin added.

Students most frequently follow wanghong in lifestyle shorts (25 percent) and humor and celebrity impression videos (24 percent), the survey said.

Wanghong must have a sense of humor, unique personal characteristics and be highly entertaining as their top three qualities, 65 percent of respondents said.

The survey showed that following wanghong has become an important channel for stress relief for students, Lin said.