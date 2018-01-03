Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

CRIME

Customs seizes cigarettes

Kaohsiung Customs yesterday seized 1.35 million packs of cigarettes worth an estimated NT$60 million (US$2.03 million) that were being smuggled into the nation. Customs officials tracked three containers that arrived from Vietnam and were to be re-exported to the Philippines, Kaohsiung Customs Director Chen Shan-ju (陳善助) said. After locating them in the port, officials inspected the containers and found the cigarettes, he said, adding that they arrived with documents identifying their contents as textiles. The cigarettes have been seized in accordance with the Tobacco and Alcohol Administration Act (菸酒管理法) and the Customs Anti-Smuggling Act (海關緝私條例), Chen said, adding that police are investigating the people involved.

WEATHER

Temperatures to fall again

Temperatures across the nation continued to rise yesterday with the weakening of a continental cold air mass, the Central Weather Bureau said. Continuing Monday’s trend, daytime temperatures yesterday rose to between 22°C and 24°C in the north, between 25°C and 26°C in central and southern Taiwan, and 20°C and 23°C in the east, bureau forecaster Liu Pei-teng (劉沛滕) said. Meanwhile, a tropical depression near the Philippines could develop into this year’s first tropical storm as early as last night, he said. Although the potential storm, named Bolaven, should not directly affect Taiwan as it moves toward the South China Sea, it could bring moisture to the nation tomorrow, the bureau said. Northeasterly winds tomorrow are also expected to bring wet, chilly weather to the nation, with lows of 16°C expected in northern Taiwan.