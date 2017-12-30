Chunghwa sets up 50 more ‘iPostbox’

By Chen Yi-chia and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

An additional 50 sets of digital, Internet-enabled post office boxes were on Tuesday set up across central and southern Taiwan in line with Chunghwa Post Co’s policy to implement new technologies.

The company said it hopes to set up more than 1,000 “iPostbox” (i郵箱) locker terminals by the end of next year.

The iPostbox system aims to facilitate delivery of mail and packages, the company said, adding that the terminals can be used to store packages from other express delivery services.

The service is available 24/7 and can also be used to send and receive mail, it said.

Once the service is launched, users will receive a message over text or its mobile app, with a one-time password and the number of the iPostbox to which their mail or package has been delivered.

The majority of these terminals are in publicly accessible places, such as train stations, schools, hospitals and other public buildings, the company said, adding that it plans to expand the system to accommodate international services.

People can also specify an iPost box as a send-to address, it said.

Services can be paid for electronically, the company said.

A majority of the service is located in northern Taiwan, with 19 sets in Taipei, and 18 in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋) and 11 in Sanchong District (三重), the company said.

Taoyuan and Hsinchu have 22 and 18 sets respectively, while most cities in central and southern Taiwan only have one set, with the exception of Taichung, which has two, it added.