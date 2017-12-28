Tsai sends Honduras’ new president congratulations

Staff writer, with CNA

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday congratulated Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez on his re-election, saying the two nations are to pursue closer relations.

Speaking in a video conference call from the Presidential Office, Tsai expressed her most sincere blessings on behalf of the government and people of Taiwan.

Honduras has been continually improving under the leadership of Hernandez and the Central American ally’s relationship with Taiwan has also developed because of his support, Tsai said.

Over the past year, exchanges in various fields between the two countries were strengthened through continuing bilateral cooperation programs, she said.

The government is to continue to jointly promote economic and trade cooperation programs, increase imports of Honduran agricultural products, encourage more investment by Taiwanese businesses and participate in Honduras’ infrastructure development, Tsai said.

With regard to Honduran support for Taiwan at various international meetings, Tsai expressed her thanks and said the nation cherishes the friendship and looks forward to working with Hernandez to promote and contribute to the friendship between the two countries.

She also expressed her condolences for Hernandez’s sister, who on Dec. 16 died in a helicopter crash near the country’s capital of Tegucigalpa.

Hernandez was on Dec. 17 declared the winner of last month’s election in Honduras amid opposition claims of fraud.