ASC suggests eye-tracking device for aircraft cockpits

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Installing eye-tracking devices inside aircraft cockpits could be useful in aviation safety investigations, an Aviation Safety Council (ASC) official said yesterday.

Aviation investigators rely on information recorded on “black boxes” — flight data recorders and cockpit voice recorders — to investigate plane crashes, council executive director Thomas Wang (王興中) said.

“However, what we are missing is why pilots did or said something. What information led them to make an erroneous judgement? Eye-tracking devices would help us see what pilots see and know, and for how long,” Wang said.

Wang in April proposed the devices at the European Network of Civil Aviation Safety Authorities Seminar in Slovakia and in August at the International Accident Investigation and Prevention Conference in San Diego.

In his presentation, which he coauthored with Cranfield University senior lecturer Li Wen-chin (李文清), Wang gave as an example the TransAsia Airways GE235 crash investigation in 2015.

One of the key findings of the TransAsia probe was that the aircraft’s No. 2 engine automatically switched to feathered mode soon after takeoff to reduce drag, because it was not producing enough power, the council said.

Investigators also found that rather than shutting down the engine, the pilot shut down the No. 1 engine — which was functioning normally — and switched off the fuel circuit.

The error caused both engines to shut down and led to the crash.

“All we know is the conversation between the two pilots and that the engine was shut down. If we knew what the pilot saw before he shut down the wrong engine, we might determine what caused him to make the error,” Wang said.

Companies are developing image recorders that could be installed in the cockpit in the near future, Wang said.

However, pilots have only agreed to be filmed from behind for privacy reasons, he said.

The device could help with crash investigations or other aviation accidents, and could also be used to train pilots, Wang said.

Installation of such devices depends on whether international organizations can reach a consensus on their necessity and address pilots’ privacy concerns, Wang said.