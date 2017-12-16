Man makes waves with paper planes at Pingtung cafe

By Yeh Yung-chien and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Netizens yesterday poured into a breakfast shop on Pingtung’s Guangdong Road to express their support for Huang Pei-yuan (黃培淵), a man with Tourette’s syndrome who hopes to treat his mother to a cup of coffee with the earnings from his sale of paper airplanes.

Last week, Huang, 33, asked the owner of the breakfast shop for permission to fold paper airplanes in front of the store.

Huang said he hoped to use the money he earned to buy a gift for his mother and that he wanted to treat her to a cup of coffee before Christmas to thank her for her care, the owner of the breakfast shop said.

The owner said she knows Huang, because he frequently visits the store for breakfast.

After the news spread on the Internet, many people visited the breakfast shop yesterday to purchase paper planes.

All the planes were sold out very quickly, the owner said.

Some people even waited at the store for Huang to fold new planes, she said.

Even though it takes Huang about 30 to 40 minutes to fold one paper airplane, there were people who were willing to wait for up to two hours, she said.

Due to the overwhelming demand, Huang, who received orders for more than 100 paper airplanes that day, went home early at a little past 10am to work on the orders, the owner said, adding that people who arrived at the store later were unable to purchase the paper planes.

Huang is at the breakfast store on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday mornings, and sells his paper airplanes for NT$20 each, the owner said.