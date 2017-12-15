MOFA thanks US, EU legislatures for supportive stance

Staff writer, with CNA

Minister of Foreign Affairs David Lee (李大維) yesterday said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) thanks the US Congress for supporting legislation that is to facilitate port calls between the US Navy and Taiwanese navy, but added that Taiwan would respect the US government’s decision on whether to put the provisions into practice.

Lee was responding to questions from lawmakers about the US’ National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal 2018, which US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed into law.

Several provisions in the NDAA call for strengthening the US’ defense partnership with Taiwan and local legislators asked whether the Presidential Office would support such strengthened cooperation.

Presidential Office Secretary-General Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said that Taiwan wishes to deepen military collaboration with the US, but added that is not at odds with hopes for a peaceful relationship with China.

The proposal to arrange port calls by the two nation’s navies in particular is still hypothetical at the moment, Wu said.

The US government’s stance on the issue is not known, but if the matter were to be discussed, Taiwan would balance the nation’s military considerations with the region’s peace and stability, he said.

Lee and Wu have both dismissed threats by Li Kexin (李克新), a minister at the Chinese embassy in the US who said that China would use violence if the US Navy were to make port calls in Taiwan, calling the comments unconducive to the development of cross-strait relations.

Li’s comments represented only one person’s views and differed from remarks by other Chinese government officials about the issue, Wu has said.

The ministry also issued a statement thanking the European Parliament for approving a motion that includes a statement of support for Taiwan’s participation in international organizations.

The parliament on Wednesday passed its Annual Report on the implementation of the EU’s Common Foreign and Security Policy, which includes a clause related to Taiwan and security in the Asia-Pacific region, the ministry said.

Clause 31 of the motion notes the parliament’s interest in peace in the region, calls on all parties involved to resolve differences through peaceful means and finishes by reiterating “its commitment to supporting Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organizations and activities.”