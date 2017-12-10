Transitional Justice Act: Judge law in terms of security act: academics

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

ANALYSIS

The Legislative Yuan on Tuesday passed the Act on Promoting Transitional Justice (促進轉型正義條例), whose significance — particularly its role in redressing injustices perpetrated by then-Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) administration during the authoritarian era — must be examined side-by-side with Article 9 of the National Security Act (國家安全法) for it to be fully grasped, academics said.

Article 9 of the National Security Act unconditionally upholds judgements made by the military courts during the Martial Law era and prohibits the right of appeal. The Martial Law Act (戒嚴法) stipulates that people who were convicted during the authoritarian era should have been allowed to appeal verdicts imposed on them under martial law, but the National Security Act, promulgated in 1987 to prevent Chinese Communist Party (CCP) operatives from infiltrating the nation, deprives people of that right, Taiwan Association of University Professors vice secretary-general Chen Li-fu (陳俐甫) said.

Under martial law, military courts nationwide followed the orders of their superiors when prosecuting and trying people, Chen said, adding that the cases that military courts were allowed to review were not limited to offenses against national security, but included all other criminal offenses covered by the law.

Unlike today’s judicial system, which consists of three stages — first, second and third trials — a court-martial only had two stages, leaving it susceptible to mistrials, he said, adding that files made available by the Academia Historica showed that Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) often presided over trials and imposed what would be considered today disproportionate punishments to people that he considered to be threats to his regime, which in some cases meant execution.

The oft-abused court-martial system was used by government officials to confiscate the properties of those convicted of treason or to force them into underselling or giving the government their properties in exchange for non-prosecution agreements, Chen said.

One of the most notable of such instances was the KMT’s confiscation of Kaosha Iron Foundry Co in Taipei, owned by Koo Yen Pi-hsia (辜顏碧霞), the mother of CTBC Financial Holding Co founder Jeffrey Koo Sr (辜濂松), he said.

Koo Yen was imprisoned in 1950 for funding left-leaning author Lu Ho-juo’s (呂赫若) escape, and all properties in her name were confiscated by the KMT on charges of colluding with a Taiwanese communist.

Lu was later found dead in 1951 after he hid in the mountains in Taipei County’s (now New Taipei City) Shiding (石碇), but the cause of his death remains unclear.

By establishing a legal channel for investigating historic files and legal documents, such as those held by former members of the Taiwan Garrison Command and stored in the KMT’s archives, the Act on Promoting Transitional Justice enables the government to do more than compensate victims of the White Terror era, Chen said.

As for the KMT’s criticism that the act targets the party by excluding the Japanese colonial government’s confiscation of Aboriginal territories and its forcing of Taiwanese women into becoming “comfort women,” Chen said those issues should be addressed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs through negotiations with the Japanese government.

“Transitional justice deals with injustices a democratized government perpetrated against its own people. By attempting to force an act upon a foreign government, it suggests the KMT has not only clung to the outdated Tian Chao (天朝, celestial empire) mentality, it is desperately lacking in common sense about international law,” he said.