Taichung accepting applications for 200 new furnished units

By Chang Ching-ya and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A social housing project in Taichung’s Fongyuan District (豐原) is to provide 200 furnished units to local residents next month, the city government said.

Located on Yongkang Road, the block-spanning residential tower is expected to be completed next month and the city government is accepting tenancy applications, Taichung Housing Development Department officials said.

The apartments are furnished, so new residents moving in with just a suitcase would still find them livable, while the city government also provides discounts on home improvements, they said.

To meet Taichung residents’ expectations for urban living, furniture comes as standard in all the apartments, the officials said.

The units boast an air conditioning unit, a water heater, a gas or electric stove, a ventilated furnished kitchen, a single or double closet and bed in the bedroom, a laundry rack, curtains, lights and an intercom, among other basic features, they said.

For discounts on home improvement or appliances, residents can contact E-Life Mall, Muji, Macro Maison Style and Design, Tatung, I-House and IKEA through a city government online consumer platform, the officials said.

Residents can receive a 14 percent discount on electronic products at E-Life Mall , as much as a 50 percent discount on Macro Maison furniture and 90 percent off purchases of more than NT$5,000 at I-House, they said.

Low-income households could be introduced to smaller local furniture retailers and second-hand stores, the officials said.