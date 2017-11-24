Committee passes Aboriginal act changes

By Chen Yu-fu and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Sea zones belonging to Aboriginal communities, the hunting of wild animals, and the gathering of herbs and plants for non-profit use will be considered parts of Aboriginal ceremonies and customs related to the sea, according to the first reading of a draft amendment to the Indigenous Peoples Basic Act (原住民族基本法).

The amendment was passed by the Legislative Yuan’s Internal Administration Committee yesterday.

The draft amendment added the phrase “sea zones” to the act.

This was because the act had not taken into consideration the needs of the Tao on Orchid Island (蘭嶼, Lanyu) and the Amis, both of whom center on oceanic culture, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Sra Kacaw (鄭天財) said.

If the amendment passes the second and third readings, the Amis’ and Tao’s traditional Flying Fish Festival and other sea-based ceremonial traditions would have further legal guarantees, Sra Kacaw said.

The draft amendment also defines non-profit activities for traditional cultural activities or ceremonies as hunting, gathering herbs, gathering minerals and rocks and using water resources.

However, the clause stipulating that the government may not store industrial waste or radioactive waste in Aboriginal territories, or other matter that is considered harmful by the central government, has not been passed.

This was because legislators from all parties, the Atomic Energy Council and the Environmental Protection Administration could not reach a consensus.

The clause will be held for further debate once the Democratic Progressive Party enters into legislative deliberation with the KMT and other parties.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has pledged to address the issue of radioactive waste stored on Orchid Island.

A nuclear waste storage facility was built on the island and became operational in 1982. Local residents believe it has caused many of them to fall victim to cancer or other diseases.