Nation marks World Philosophy Day

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan yesterday marked World Philosophy Day for the first time, with hundreds of people meeting to brainstorm on important life issues.

A two-day event comprising 16 salons that start in the afternoon and run until midnight is being held to encourage free and continuous discussions in an area of study that has not gained the attention it deserves in Taiwan until recently, according to the organizers, a group of intellectuals and academics.

The “pursuit of reasoning” has become popular in Taiwanese society and it is timely to re-emphasize the importance of philosophy because it provides “good tools” through which people can reflect on the issues they encounter in their daily lives, said Claire Lin (林靜君), event coordinator and deputy head of the Philosophical Education Development Organization.

There has been more reflection on the relationship between individuals and society, especially since the high-profile death of army corporal Hung Chung-chiu (洪仲丘), which raised awareness of social justice, Lin said.

The 24-year-old conscript died of heat exhaustion on July 4, 2013, after being forced to do strenuous exercise in a confined facility.

Hung’s death raised questions about human rights violations in the military, sparked mass protests in the nation and led to the prosecution of several military officers and non-commissioned officers and major legal reforms, such as the abolition of military courts during peacetime.

Once people have familiarized themselves with the study of philosophy, they are better equipped to reflect on and understand what is happening in the world around them, Lin said.

“Those who follow a consistent set of values as a result of healthy reasoning are more likely to have a peaceful state of mind,” Lin said at the opening salon, titled “the Possibility of Philosophy Education: France and Taiwan.”

Citing as an example the philosophy curriculum in France, where third-year high school students discuss how the use of language delivers power, writer Carole Lo (羅惠珍) said that such life quests are important for teenagers.

“There is no right or wrong in philosophy, which makes it a study of humanity,” she said. “This is a necessary coming-of-age gift we offer to the younger generation.”

Numerous issues were discussed in the salons, including “Is bullying legitimate if it represents the interest of an overwhelming majority?” and “Should people be allowed to buy and sell human organs if they belong to the individual?”

On the whole, philosophy is about asking questions and exchanging ideas, Lin said.

“Philosophy is an action rather than an idea, through which people complete one another’s thoughts,” she said.

“I have always been interested in the discussion of philosophy. It inspires me,” said Liu Chieh-sheng (劉傑生), a 23-year-old university student who attended the event.

According to UNESCO, by celebrating World Philosophy Day on the third Thursday of November each year, people underline the enduring value of philosophy for the development of human thought in all cultures and for all individuals.

“Faced with the complexity of today’s world, philosophical reflection is above all a call to humility, to take a step back and engage in reasoned dialogue, to build together the solutions to challenges that are beyond our control,” former UNESCO director-general Irina Bokova said.