Drooping eyelid might signal health problems

By Chou Yan-yu and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Drooping of the upper eyelid, or blepharoptosis, might signal serious health problems besides affecting a person’s vision, a Taipei-based ophthalmologist said yesterday.

A 50-year-old man who sought medical treatment for drooping in his left eyelid was found to have had a minor stroke and oculomotor nerve palsy, Shu-Tien Urology Ophthalmology Clinic deputy superintendent Liao Shih-chieh (廖士傑) said, adding that the patient’s condition has improved thanks to early detection.

“People with acquired blepharoptosis often experience symptoms only in one eye. Even with adequate sleep, their eyes are different in size, they look tired and their upper visual field gradually diminishes,” Liao said.

“As opening their eyes requires greater effort, they develop wrinkles on one side of their forehead. Additionally, when people with blepharoptosis open their eyes, their upper eyelids cover the top part of their cornea. If the symptoms are minor, the eyelid would not cover the pupil and only affects the person’s facial appearance. In severe cases, the pupil is partially or fully covered and the visual field is affected,” he added.

“The upper eyelid is held up by the levator palpebrae superioris [LPS] muscle. However, when there is nerve damage, or the muscle loses strength, or when the tendons become lax, blepharoptosis occurs,” Liao said.

“Blepharoptosis can be congenital or acquired. In congenital blepharoptosis, it is as if the eyes are missing the necessary ‘springs’ to open,” he added.

“Acquired blepharoptosis accounts for more than 99 percent of all blepharoptosis cases. The causes of acquired blepharoptosis include cerebrovascular disease, stroke, diabetic neuropathy, muscle weakness, loosening or rupturing of the LPS muscle tendon due to aging or external damage and excessive loosening due to eyelid bleeding or infection,” Liao said.