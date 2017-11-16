Taiwan has potential for sharing economy: experts

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan has great potential for the development of a sharing economy in some of its cities due to its well-developed infrastructure, although there are some challenges, experts and industry representatives told a forum on Tuesday.

Taiwan has the advantage of high information technology penetration, which gives its public easy Internet access for the exchange of information on supply and demand, said Pieter van de Glind, cofounder of the Sharing City Alliance, a global network that promotes a collaborative economy.

Another advantage is that the Taiwanese industry in general seems to be open to the concept of a collaborative economy, he said.

Governmental bodies are curious about the worldwide trend and are trying to adjust their long-held policies to fit the new business model, Van De Glind said.

There seems to be growing interest among Taiwanese companies and start-ups, he told reporters at the forum, which was held by Collab & Share Taiwan, an association that promotes sharing economy.

The association was launched by direct stakeholders, such as ride-hailing company Uber and bike-sharing start-up oBike, whose services in Taiwan have been challenging traditional business models and have stirred controversy.

OBike general manager Mathilda Wang (王妍婷) told reporters that an alliance is needed to help industry players negotiate with the government.

“We hope that the government could come up with a vision for industry development before imposing regulations, which are often outdated and unfair,” Wang said.

The service of the stationless bike-sharing platform has been criticized for occupying motorbike parking spaces or obstructing pedestrian traffic.

Wang said that the company is willing to comply with government policies, ranging from taxation to royalties, but such issues should be considered at a national level and examined by the public in a transparent manner.

For instance, royalties vary in different cities and counties, which makes it difficult for the company and the industry to develop in Taiwan, she said.

Tao Chi-chung (陶治中), an associate professor at the Department of Transportation Management at Tamkang University, said that the association can focus on projects to promote public interest to gain the government’s trust.

For example, Uber, which has been accused of infringing upon the rights of taxi drivers, could offer carpooling services in remote areas in eastern Taiwan, where there is almost no public transportation, before moving into metropolitan markets, Tao said.

Such a move would convince the government to open up to the new business model, as it would bring benefits to the public in a way that the government cannot achieve, he said.

However, for sharing economy to thrive in Taiwan, it is important to connect with the global community, exchange information and experiences, and promote the idea of trust in the mechanism of sharing economy in the platforms that facilitate its operation and in other people, Van De Glind said.