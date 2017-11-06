Home / Taiwan News
Mon, Nov 06, 2017 - Page 3　

Ma arrives in Los Angeles to speak on China relations

Staff Writer, with CNA, Los Angeles

Former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) on Saturday evening arrived in Los Angeles on his third overseas trip since his two-term presidency ended in May last year.

Ma was welcomed by Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles Director-General Steve Hsia (夏季昌) and Taiwanese expats at Los Angeles International Airport.

Ma was invited to California by the Pacific Council on International Policy, a non-profit think tank focused on foreign policy, and the University of Southern California.

Ma yesterday visited the USS Iowa, a decommissioned battleship anchored in San Pedro and open to the public as the USS Iowa Museum.

In 1943, then-US president Franklin Delano Roosevelt traveled to Egypt on board the ship for a conference in Cairo that was also attended by then-British prime minister Winston Churchill and former president Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石).

At the Cairo Conference, the trio outlined the Allied position against Japan during World War II and made decisions about post-war Asia.

After the visit to the museum, Ma attended a dinner banquet with Taiwanese expatriates.

Ma is today to deliver a speech on Taiwan-China relations at the University of Southern California and meet with Taiwanese students.

This story has been viewed 1060 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top