Ma arrives in Los Angeles to speak on China relations

Staff Writer, with CNA, Los Angeles

Former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) on Saturday evening arrived in Los Angeles on his third overseas trip since his two-term presidency ended in May last year.

Ma was welcomed by Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles Director-General Steve Hsia (夏季昌) and Taiwanese expats at Los Angeles International Airport.

Ma was invited to California by the Pacific Council on International Policy, a non-profit think tank focused on foreign policy, and the University of Southern California.

Ma yesterday visited the USS Iowa, a decommissioned battleship anchored in San Pedro and open to the public as the USS Iowa Museum.

In 1943, then-US president Franklin Delano Roosevelt traveled to Egypt on board the ship for a conference in Cairo that was also attended by then-British prime minister Winston Churchill and former president Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石).

At the Cairo Conference, the trio outlined the Allied position against Japan during World War II and made decisions about post-war Asia.

After the visit to the museum, Ma attended a dinner banquet with Taiwanese expatriates.

Ma is today to deliver a speech on Taiwan-China relations at the University of Southern California and meet with Taiwanese students.