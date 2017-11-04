Taiwan News Quick Take

Agencies

SOCIETY

Drugs seized in Indonesia

Taiwanese and Indonesian authorities seized 88 packets (89kg) of amphetamines worth about US$4.5 million in Indonesia in a joint operation on Friday last week, the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) said yesterday. The operation began after Taiwanese law enforcement was tipped-off several months ago that a criminal gang was trying to smuggle amphetamines in a stacker machine shipped from Kaohsiung to Indonesia, the bureau said. The container had been held in customs in Indonesia since March because of a lack of proper documentation, CIB International Criminal Affairs Division 1st Investigation Corps acting chief Yang Kuo-sung (楊國松) said. Three Indonesian suspects were arrested in a raid last month and the CIB is investigating the source of the drugs, which is likely in the south, he said, adding that police have identified a suspect they want to question.

EARTHQUAKE

Two quakes hit Taitung

Two earthquakes of magnitude 4.3 and 4.9 occurred within one minute of each other in Taitung County yesterday morning, the Central Weather Bureau said. The first quake struck at 10:48am and the second at 10:49am, and they were felt across parts of Taitung, Pingtung, Chiayi, Yunlin, Tainan and Kaohsiung. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The epicenter of the first earthquake was about 36.8km north of Taitung County Hall at a depth of 5km, the bureau’s Seismology Center said. The second temblor centered 33.6km west of Taitung County Hall at a depth of 6.5km and created widespread tremors across the center and the south. Seismology Center section chief Lin Tzu-wei (林祖慰) said the quakes were the result of energy released from shifting tectonic plates. “They were typical earthquake swarms, which could strike in a short period of time on a relatively moderate scale,” Lin said.

NATIONAL PARKS

Yushan trashed by tourists

Yushan National Park management on Thursday said that littering has become a problem, as people have been leaving immense amounts of trash when they visit the area. Since 2014, volunteers have cleaned up about 1,057kg of trash in the park, an average of 250kg per year, the management team said, citing figures from last month. About 1 million people visit the 103,121 hectare park every year and its environment and ecology could come under great strain if people continue to leave behind plastic bottles, food waste, toilet paper, cigarette butts and other types of trash, the management said, adding that visitors to Yushan National Park are asked to take their trash with them when they leave. Visitors are also reminded to use bathrooms so as not to contribute to pollution of the natural habitat, the management team added.

TOURISM

Kinmen visitor numbers jump

About 545,000 tourists visited Kinmen County in the first nine months of the year, an increase of 51 percent from the same period last year, data from the county government showed on Wednesday. Most visitors were Taiwanese, followed by Chinese tourists and international visitors, data showed. The county government has developed themed travel tours, music festivals and mountain hiking for domestic and foreign visitors, the Kinmen County Tourism Department said, adding that the county government would continue efforts to boost tourism and offer visitors a better experience.