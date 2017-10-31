Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

TRANSPORTATION

Monthly pass price mulled

Before April next year, a joint monthly pass is to be introduced for unlimited rides on the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system and buses in Taipei and New Taipei City. The pass is to also give passengers 30 minutes of free use of a YouBike within an hour of taking an MRT or bus journey, Taipei City Government Secretary-General Chang Jer-yang (張哲揚) said. The original purpose of the YouBike system was to help people get to their first transit point or to their final destination, Chang added. The price of the 30-day pass is still being negotiated and would be set by the end of the year, most likely at less than NT$2,000, Taipei Department of Transport Acting Director-General Chen Hsueh-tai (陳學台) said.

WEATHER

Winds bring air pollutants

Temperatures across the west of the nation early yesterday fell to about 20?C with the arrival of stronger northeasterly winds that also brought air pollutants, the Central Weather Bureau said. As of noon yesterday, the Air Quality Index was red in Kinmen County, and orange in Mailiao County, Yunlin’s Taisi Township (台西), Kaohsiung’s Zuoying (左營) and Matsu, the Environmental Protection Administration’s Taiwan Air Quality Monitoring Network said. Elsewhere, the index was either green or yellow, indicating good to fair air quality, the network said. Under the index, red means the air quality is unhealthy for everyone, while orange indicates it is dangerous for sensitive groups, such as young children, the elderly and people with chronic diseases. The winds are likely to affect the temperature until today. From tomorrow, it is expected to become warmer for a couple of days, the bureau said, but another wave of winds is due to arrive on Friday, causing temperatures to fall and bringing showers.