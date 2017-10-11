Vaccine change to enhance protection: CDC

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) yesterday said that the tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, polio (Tdap-IPV) vaccine offered to children over five years old is to be gradually replaced by the diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis and polio (DTaP-IPV) vaccine later this month to provide better protection against pertussis.

The Tdap-IPV vaccine is given as one dose to children over five years old and usually before they start elementary school.

It is a booster dose for those who have been immunized against tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis and polio at a younger age to boost their immune system.

However, as pertussis antibody levels decline, the Tdap-IPV vaccine will be replaced by the DTaP-IPV vaccine after the remaining doses are used up, the CDC said.

The decision takes into account recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and follows the practice of several developed countries, it said.

Pertussis, better known as “whooping cough,” is a highly contagious respiratory disease that causes severe coughing and loss of breath, named for the “whooping” sound that patients tend to make with the onset of symptoms.

Pertussis is caused by the bacterium Bordetella pertussis and can occur at any time of the year, the CDC said.

Serious complications — including pneumonia, seizures, brain damage or death — are more often seen in infants less than six months old, but vaccination is necessary to prevent young children from getting infected at school and transmitting the bacteria to younger children at home.

The DTaP-IPV vaccine does not cause more adverse effects than the current vaccine, but a few rare cases have shown localized adverse effects on children above seven years old after getting vaccinated, the CDC said.

Children that have had encephalopathy or a serious allergic reaction to vaccinations should refrain from getting the DTaP-IPV vaccine.

Those who suffered from progressive muscle spasm or diseases of the nervous system should consult with a doctor before getting the vaccine, it added.

The CDC urged parents with children who are starting elementary school this year, but have not received the vaccine to take them to a hospital or local health department to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves as well as others.