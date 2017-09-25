Police accused of using excessive force on suspect

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

A New Taipei City police officer has been accused of using excessive force while subduing a suspect yesterday, when he was filmed throwing his motorcycle helmet at the suspect.

A police unit saw the 25-year-old suspect, surnamed Tseng (曾), on a street in the city’s Zhonghe District (中和) yesterday morning, allegedly carrying a pouch containing an unknown powdery substance.

When police asked to look at the pouch, Tseng, who is listed in police records as a known drug user, allegedly did not comply and tried to run.

A police officer, surnamed Su (蘇), and his colleague grappled with the suspect before pinning him to the ground, but the suspect swallowed the powdery substance during the scuffle and yelled out while the officers held him down, they said.

An onlooker filmed Su taking off his motorcycle helmet and throwing it at Tseng’s chest. The witness later sent the footage to media outlets.

Police officials and some commentators defended Su’s actions, saying Tseng resisted the officers and was agitating them.

Su said he was pushed and punched during the incident, and he and his colleague expended a considerable amount of effort subduing Tseng.

They could not let Tseng escape, because he tried to destroy possible evidence by swallowing the unknown substance, Su said.

A review board will examine the incident and could hand down disciplinary measures if necessary, Zhonghe Police Precinct Chief Lin Ching-lung (林敬隆) said, but nonetheless defended Su.

“I hope the public can give young officer Su a chance to prove himself. He is a hardworking police officer who takes his duties seriously. During the heat of the moment, Su lost his temper while trying to subdue an uncooperative suspect,” Lin said. “But this should not prevent him carrying out his duties. We understand the incident might leave a negative impression on the public, so we will enhance the training of officers and hand out the appropriate disciplinary measure.”