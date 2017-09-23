Chen to consider attending DPP national congress

Staff writer, with CNA

Former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) is to carefully consider whether to attend the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) national congress tomorrow, his son said yesterday.

Chen Chih-chung (陳致中) issued the statement in response to a proposal that his father, who is on medical parole, attend the meeting to show his appreciation of those who are promoting a motion for his pardon.

Chen Shui-bian is required to obtain Taichung Prison’s approval in advance if he wants to take part in any public activities, Taichung Prison Deputy Warden Lin Shun-pin (林順斌) said, adding that the prison has not yet received any such request.

Chen Shui-bian was convicted of corruption and sentenced to 20 years in prison shortly after the second term of his presidency ended in 2008.

He was serving his sentence at Taichung Prison, but was released in January 2015 on medical parole due to various ailments.

He has since been living in Kaohsiung.

An alliance of DPP politicians is planning to raise a motion at the upcoming national congress, calling for President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to grant a special pardon to the former president.

DPP Kaohsiung City Councilor Hsiao Yung-ta (蕭永達), who is a leading member of the alliance, yesterday said that the motion has been endorsed by 511 of the party’s 591 representatives, showing that it is the “mainstream opinion” within the party.

The alliance urges Chen Shui-bian to seriously consider the possibility of attending the congress to show his appreciation for the party representatives pushing for his pardon, Hsiao said.

Separately yesterday, DPP legislative caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) said he believes that Tsai will use her wisdom to deal with the issue of Chen Shui-bian’s pardon and that the party will respect her handling of the matter.