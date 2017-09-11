Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

WEATHER

Tropical storm approaching

Sea and land warnings are expected to be issued tomorrow and Wednesday as Tropical Storm Talim makes its way toward Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday. Talim, this year’s 18th tropical storm over the Pacific, was yesterday about 2,310km from Taiwan’s southernmost tip, Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻), and moving west-northwest toward the Bashi Channel at 25km per hour, the bureau said. If it continues on its current path, Talim will likely affect the weather starting on Wednesday and a sea warning could be issued tomorrow, followed by a land warning tomorrow or Wednesday, bureau forecaster Yen Tseng-hsi (顏增璽) said, urging the public to take precautions. Chances are high that the storm could strengthen into a typhoon and its effects on Taiwan would depend on whether it veers north, he said.

ARTS AND CULTURE

Taiwanese VR wins in Venice

A virtual reality (VR) work created by a Taiwanese professor and a US artist has won an award at the 74th Venice Film Festival. La Camera Insabbiata, an installation that allows viewers to lose themselves in a fully interactive and immersive animation journey, was awarded the prize On Saturday for the Best VR Experience. The VR installation was created by Huang Hsin-chien (黃心健), an art professor at National Chengchi University’s College of Communication, and US singer-songwriter Laurie Anderson, according to a statement released yesterday by the university. It was a difficult process for Huang, because his father was in a hospital intensive care unit during the production period and died one day after Huang returned to Taiwan from the US, the university said.

CITIZENSHIP

French priest naturalized

French Catholic priest Father Maurice Poinsot was granted Republic of China citizenship yesterday without having to give up citizenship of his home country and said he would like to be buried in Hualien County’s Yuli Township (玉里), where he has worked for most of his 58 years in Taiwan. Poinsot, 85, was presented with a national identity card, household registration certificate and permanent residency card at a ceremony at Yuli’s Church of Our Lady of Lourdes. Poinsot began missionary work in Yuli when he was 27 years old, Hualien County Government Civil Affairs Department head Hsiao Ming-chia (蕭明甲) said, adding that he had become fluent in local languages, including Mandarin, Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese), Hakka and the language of the Amis people, and had assimilated into local society. Poinsot is also the coauthor of an Amis-French dictionary, which has helped other missionaries learn the Amis language and remains an important reference, Hsiao said.

ROADS

Falling rocks injure two

Two people were on Saturday injured by falling rocks as they were driving along Provincial Highway No. 8 in Hualien, the Sincheng Police Precinct said. A 35-year-old Japanese man named Hiroyuki Shirai, who was riding a bicycle, sustained head injuries with heavy bleeding and was rushed to the nearby Hualien Armed Forces General Hospital, police said. A Taiwanese woman was riding a scooter when she was struck by falling rocks near Hualien’s Tunnel of Nine Turns, police said, adding that she sustained minor abrasions to her right shoulder. The bruises were treated on-site and she was later taken to Hualien Tzu Chi Hospital for further checks, police said.