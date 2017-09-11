Home / Taiwan News
DPP tops donation chart as KMT reports deficit

By Tseng Wei-chen  /  Staff reporter

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) received NT$147 million (US$4.90 million) in political donations last year, the most of all political parties and about NT$25 million more than the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), a report published by the Control Yuan last week said.

The report showed the DPP received NT$106 million from individuals and NT$36.66 million from corporations, while it spent NT$115.97 million.

The party spent NT$33.99 million on personnel, NT$37.65 million on general business, NT$27.51 million on election campaigning and NT$5.72 million funding candidates, according to the report.

The KMT received NT$122 million in donations, NT$65.75 million of which came from individuals and NT$55.16 million from corporations, the report said, adding that it spent NT$38.96 million on personnel, NT$60.45 million on general business, NT$36.38 million on election campaigns and NT$24.06 million on candidate funding.

The KMT spent NT$162.36 million last year, or NT$40.3 million more than it received, the report showed.

The report showed that the Republican Party received the third-biggest amount at NT$21.53 million, including NT$13.35 million from individuals and NT$8.01 million from corporations, even though it did not win any seats in the Legislative Yuan.

The People First Party (PFP) came in fourth, receiving NT$17.44 million, NT$4.44 million was donated by individuals and NT$12.9 million by corporations.

Other parties’ all received less than NT$10 million in political donations, the report showed.

The Taiwan Solidarity Union (TSU) received NT$7.72 million last year, NT$5.12 million of which came from individuals and NT$1.96 million from corporations.

The New Power Party (NPP), which absorbed some supporters from the TSU, received NT$6.44 million, of which NT$5.98 million were personal donations and about NT$160,000 were corporate donations.

Nonetheless, TSU reported higher expenditure and higher losses than the NPP, with the former reporting a NT$12.57 million deficit, six times more than the DPP’s NT$2.02 million deficit.

The TSU spent NT$5.78 million on personnel and NT10.6 million on election campaigns, whereas NPP spent only about NT$640,000 on personnel and NT$5.06 million on campaigns, the report showed.

