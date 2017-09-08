Daniel Pearl concert to be held on Sept. 16, AIT says

Staff writer, with CNA

Taipei once again is to join cities around the world to celebrate Daniel Pearl World Music Days with a concert on Sept. 16, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) said.

The concert is to be held from 2pm to 9pm at the Taipei Hakka Cultural Park in honor of US journalist Daniel Pearl, who in 2002 was killed by militants while on assignment in Pakistan, where he served as South Asia bureau chief for the Wall Street Journal.

In addition to performances by local and foreign musicians, the 16th annual concert is to include a vinyl disc jockey stage, a west African percussion workshop conducted by the local group KonKonBa, food and craft stands, and booths for non-governmental organizations, the AIT said.

The musicians are to perform swing, country, ska, rock’n’roll and world music, the institute said.

The line-up includes the EDM live music group Project X; Jesus Rocks JTP; Japanese band TEX & Sun Flower Seed; and Philco Fiction from Norway, according to the AIT Web site.

Pearl was also an accomplished musician and after he was killed, some friends launched Daniel Pearl World Music Days, a series of concerts around the world held annually in September and October to spread a message of tolerance, hope and humanity.

The program has grown to include more than 13,900 performances in 140 countries.