Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

SOCIETY

PET bottles collected

About 2,000 Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation volunteers collected more than 390,000 plastic bottles from the Taipei Summer Universiade Athletes’ Village in New Taipei City’s Linkou District (林口) for recycling, volunteer leader Liu Chuan-dung (劉傳棟) said yesterday. The recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles can be used to make textiles and other products, which could reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 25 tonnes, Liu said. During the Universiade, the about 10,000 athletes and workers at the village used an average of about 17,000 plastic bottles, Liu said. The volunteers collected the discarded bottles every day and took them to recycling facilities in Taipei, New Taipei City and Taoyuan, Liu said. When the athletes departed on Saturday, about 390,000 plastic bottles had been collected from the village, Liu said.

FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Delegation to attend APPU

Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) is to lead a delegation of lawmakers to Japan to attend the annual meeting of the Asian-Pacific Parliamentarians’ Union (APPU), Legislative Deputy Speaker Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌) said yesterday. Tsai said that favorable and improved relations with Japan were evidenced by Su last year heading the largest-ever Taiwanese legislative delegation to visit Japan. More than 100 of the legislature’s 113 members have participated in the Taiwan-Japan Parliamentary Friendship Association, he said. Taiwan is keen to work with Japan to preserve peace and stability in East Asia, Tsai said, thanking the Japanese government for its continued benevolence toward Taiwan. Su’s team is to leave on Sept. 17 for the annual meeting, which is to be held from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20 in Oita Prefecture.

RESEARCH

TIER inks MOU in India

The Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER) and India’s Observer Research Foundation (ORF) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to promote research and academic exchanges. The agreement was signed by ORF director Sunjoy Joshi and TIER president Jeff Lin (林建甫), who is on a visit to New Delhi until Sunday. The two think tanks have agreed to collaborate on projects such as exchanges of resources and faculty for research purposes, and to come up with joint research projects. Lin said the aim is to promote academic cooperation between the two institutions and to help push for investments and trade between the two nations. Joshi said that this was the first time the ORF has signed an MOU with a Taiwanese think tank and that he looked forward to strengthening the academic ties between the two institutions. The ORF is the largest independent think tank in India.

DIPLOMACY

Envoy visits Bath, England

Representative to the UK David Lin (林永樂) visited Bath, England, on Tuesday last week to promote “smart” city, urban development and tourism exchanges between Taiwan and the UK. Lin met with Bath Mayor Ian Gilchrist, UK House of Lords member Peter Turscott and city councilors Andrew Furse and Mark Shelford, the representative office said. Noting that developing smart cities is a mutually beneficial for bilateral cooperation, Lin welcomed Bath to collaborate with Taiwan in the development of smart cities. Gilchrist expressed his support for promoting smart city development and said he was looking forward to working with Taiwan.