Tsai pays tribute to the fallen at Martyrs’ Shrine

Staff writer, with CNA

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday paid tribute to military personnel who died for the Republic of China during a service held at the Martyrs’ Shrine in Taipei, as the nation celebrated Armed Forces Day.

Presiding over this year’s Autumn Memorial in Honor of National Martyrs, Tsai, accompanied by senior government officials, lit incense and presented flowers to the spirit tablets of the deceased.

After an oration was read, the president and the other attendees made three bows before the tablets, as is customary, the Presidential Office said in a statement.

Tsai was accompanies by Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁), Presidential Office Secretary-General Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), Premier Lin Chuan (林全)and Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全).

Representatives of martyrs’ families, service personnel, police officers and firefighters were also present at the ceremony.

More than 390,000 people who died in the Xinhai Revolution, the Second Sino-Japanese War (1937-1945), the Chinese Civil War and for the establishment of the Republic of China are enshrined at the Martyrs’ Shrine.