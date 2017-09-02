Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

RESEARCH

Institute developing AUV

The nation will start development of its first indigenous autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV), project officials said yesterday. The nation has the technology to develop its own AUV, which should be ready for the first round of testing in two years, Taiwan Oceanic Research Institute director Wang Chao-chang (王兆璋) said, adding that he hopes the project would be completed within five years with the allocation of adequate funds and personnel. The AUV would help boost oceanic research, military investigations and international disaster relief efforts, former deputy minister of national defense Admiral Chen Yung-kang (陳永康) said. The AUV development team comprises personnel from National Sun Yat-sen University, the Chung Cheng Institute of Technology at National Defense University, Jong Shyn Shipbuilding Group, CSBC Corp and the institute.

WEATHER

Heavy rains forecast

The nation is likely to experience heavy rains today due to the peripheral effects of Tropical Storm Mawar, the Central Weather Bureau said, warning of strong winds in western and southeastern Taiwan, the Hengchun Peninsula, and the coastal areas of the islands of Kinmen, Matsu and Penghu. The storm is unlikely to hit the nation directly, but its outer bands would bring rain, bureau forecaster Yen Tseng-hsi (顏增璽) said. The rain is expected to continue into tomorrow in the nation’s east and southeast, while other parts of the nation can expect occasional showers, he said.

DIPLOMACY

Tsai lauds Royce for support

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday presented US Representative Ed Royce with a special medal in recognition of his long-term support for Taiwan. Royce received the Order of Brilliant Star with Special Grand Cordon, which is presented to individuals who make a major contribution to the nation. As one of Taiwan’s most loyal and important friends, Royce fully deserves the medal, Tsai said. As chairman of the US House of Representatives’ Committee on Foreign Affairs, Royce has promoted legislation friendly to Taiwan, including a resolution reaffirming the “six assurances” and the Taiwan Relations Act as the cornerstone of Taiwan-US relations. He was also involved in drafting laws authorizing the sale of Perry-class guided missile frigates to Taiwan and backing the nation’s participation in the World Health Assembly, the International Civil Aviation Organization and the International Criminal Police Organization, Tsai said.

EMPLOYMENT

Number of furloughs rises

A total of 417 workers were on furlough at the end of last month, an increase of 66 from two weeks earlier, data released by the Ministry of Labor showed yesterday. As of Thursday, 16 employers were implementing unpaid leave programs with the agreement of their employees, an increase of four from Aug. 15, the data showed. A relatively larger number of furloughed workers were in the metal, mechanical and electrical industries, the data showed. The ministry said that most of the companies with employees on unpaid leave were small enterprises with fewer than 50 workers. All 16 employers that implemented furloughs did so after the employees agreed to take up to four days a month in unpaid leave for no more than three months, the ministry said.