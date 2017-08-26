Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

CRIME

DPP HQ burgled ‘at random’

Cho Jun-ki, the South Korean national suspected of breaking into Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) headquarters, was unaware of the building’s political affiliation, Criminal Investigation Bureau officials said yesterday. Cho allegedly stole NT$90,000 from the DPP’s offices earlier this month. The Chinese-language Apple Daily said he might be an international spy given that he had targeted the China Affairs Department within the party’s headquarters. However, the bureau said that Cho picked the building at random after leaving the nearby Sheraton Grand Taipei Hotel, because it was the most eye-catching building in the area. After he got through security, Cho allegedly went to the eighth floor, where he looked inside drawers, but did not tamper with any computers or electronic documents, the bureau said. There were no hard drives, USB sticks or electronic documents on Cho when he was apprehended. The suspect, who is now in prison, is wanted in several countries, including South Korea and the Philippines.

WEATHER

Storm heading to Philippines

A tropical storm has formed east of the Philippines, but is not expected to have any significant effect on Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday. However, its outer bands are to bring rainfall to Hualien and Taitung counties and areas in the south until tomorrow, the bureau said. The storm is expected to hit the Philippines before moving to Macau, which could begin to see the effects by Monday, the bureau said, adding that travelers to Macau and the Philippines are advised to be on the alert.

DEFENSE

Weapons aid stability: Tsai

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday said plans to build military aircraft and vessels would help maintain stability and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region. As a responsible stakeholder in regional security, Taiwan has been raising its investment in defense, strengthening its military capabilities and enhancing its information security, Tsai said while meeting a delegation led by US Representative Rob Wittman, who serves as chairman of the US House of Representatives Seapower and Projection Forces Subcommittee. Tsai expressed confidence that the values of freedom, democracy and human rights upheld by Taiwan and the US will continue to shape the future of the Asia-Pacific. Wittman said he was happy to see Taiwan’s efforts to ensure regional prosperity and regional development, and expressed his appreciation to Taiwan for its leadership in the Asia-Pacific region.

EDUCATION

MOU inked with Switzerland

Representative to Switzerland Gu Ruey-sheng (谷瑞生) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with representatives from the University of Zurich (UZH), the Representative Office of Taiwan in Bern said. Gu represented the Ministry of Education in signing the MOU, Taiwan’s first research-study program in Switzerland, with UZH division of social and business psychology professor Klaus Jonas and Wolfgang Behr of the Istitute of Asian and Oriental Studies. The program is to involve a wide range of academic subjects, including culture, history, politics, cross-strait relations, environmental protection and sociology. It is a milestone in Taiwan Studies attracting greater international attention, Gu said. From next month to September 2019, the university is to schedule courses, lectures and academic activities about Taiwan, while employing academics from Taiwan and Europe, the office said.