Drug use highest among people in their 20s: official

Staff writer, with CNA

The use of illicit drugs in the nation is now most prevalent among people in their 20s and represents a growing concern because of the impact it could have on productivity, a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) official said.

People aged 24 to 29 have replaced those aged 30 to 39 as the age group with the highest prevalence of drug use, a trend that first started in 2015, Division of Controlled Drugs director Tsay Wen-ing (蔡文瑛) said at an anti-drug campaign conference on Tuesday.

That trend is reflected in hospital data on reported incidences of illicit drug use from 2013 to last year, which showed that people in their 20s, at 43.9 percent, were the most common first-time users, followed by those aged 19 or under at 26.4 percent and those in their 30s at 21.1 percent.

The increasing prevalence of young people experimenting with drugs is a mounting concern for the government, especially since the 24-to-29 bracket is the backbone of the nation’s economic productivity, Tsay said.

Drug use affects not only one’s health, but also increases workplace accidents and poses a threat to productivity, she said.

The most commonly abused drugs are Class B drugs, with methamphetamine being the most widely consumed, she said.

Use of these Class B drugs can result in hallucinations that threaten users’ lives, she added.

The agency has begun to mobilize resources to raise awareness of drug use and prevention and, as of last year, it had received the support of 80 businesses that have promoted anti-drug campaigns, she said.

These efforts to combat drug use are a reaction to a 2014 survey conducted among nearly 20,000 Taiwanese aged 12 to 64, which found that 1.29 percent of respondents had used illicit drugs.

Based on the survey, the division projects that about 230,000 people in the nation have used illicit drugs, with 55.7 percent of users claiming friends or colleagues as the sources of the drugs.