Summer Universiade torch begins its tour of Taipei

Staff writer, with CNA

The torch for the Taipei Summer Universiade on Thursday started its tour of the capital ahead of opening of the Games on Saturday next week.

Xinyi District Office head Yu Chu-ping (游竹萍) carried the torch from Taipei City Hall, past the Taipei City Council, National Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall, Eslite Bookstore’s Xinyi branch and Taipei 101.

The torch is to pass through Taipei’s 11 other districts by Tuesday next week and is then to be taken to various scenic spots in the city on Wednesday and Thursday.

It is to pass through Taipei’s old downtown, visiting sites such as Longshan Temple (龍山寺), Xiahai City God Temple (霞海城隍廟), the North Gate (北門) and Zhongshan Hall (中山堂) on Wednesday.

The next day, it is to go to the Beitou Hot Spring Museum, the Tianmu Baseball Stadium and the Grand Hotel, ending at Taipei Stadium, where the opening ceremony for the Games is to be held.

The torch was lit in Turin, Italy, on June 20 before being carried through Naples, Italy; Bangkok; and Daegu, South Korea, and arrived in Taiwan on June 29.

The torch on July 7 reached the top of Yushan (玉山), the nation’s highest peak, and on Tuesday finished a route that took it through the nation’s other 21 cities and counties.