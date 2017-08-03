Plan to boost technical skills meets resistance

By Rachel Lin and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Plans to increase five-year junior college recruitment have been limited to 10 schools to prevent drawing too many students away from vocational high schools, Ministry of Education Department of Technological and Vocational Education Deputy Director Hsieh Shu-chen (謝淑真) said yesterday.

The comments were in response to concerns voiced by vocational high-school deans at the National High School Dean Meeting yesterday.

Some schools have also said they would launch petitions to protest the policy during a southern area meeting to be held on Aug. 16.

National Development Council data show that the ratio of workers in agriculture, forestry, fishery, animal husbandry and industrial jobs compared with the service industry stands at four to six, Hsieh said.

The student output from vocational high schools in industrial and service fields stands at three to seven, Hsieh said, adding that the ministry made its decision based on the total number of students with requisite technical expertise from vocational high schools and junior colleges.

To limit the pressure on student availability for vocational high schools, the ministry has approved 10 schools to recruit 800 students, primarily in industrial subjects, Hsieh said, adding that the ministry hoped to create a clear distinction between subjects at vocational high schools and junior colleges.

Deputy Minister of Education Yao Leeh-ter (姚立德) said that industry and company owners had suggested such a policy, citing a need for mid-level technical employees.

However, reporters attending the meeting said that the fields recruiting students in junior colleges — such as civil engineering, chemical engineering, construction and mechanical engineering — were not much different from those offered at vocational high schools.

When asked whether the policy would lead to competition for students, Hsieh said that school location should be taken into consideration, as in certain regions subjects are only taught in one of either type of school.

Shu Jen High School of Home Economics & Commerce Dean Hsu Ching-jui (徐卿瑞) said that the policy could disrupt existing cooperation between vocational high schools and universities of science and technology.

The ministry might cap the program at 800 students for 10 universities in the first year, but other schools would soon follow, Hsu said, adding that vocational high schools would inevitably be heavily affected.

The ministry should take into account that the junior college system offers fewer opportunities for onward study than vocational high schools, Hsu said.