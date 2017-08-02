New Japan-Taiwan Exchange president to visit, promote ties

Staff writer, with CNA

The new president of the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association is to visit Taiwan later this month to promote relations between the two sides, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs official responsible for relations with Japan said yesterday.

Yasuaki Tanizaki is to make his first visit to Taiwan since he took up the post in June, Chang Shu-ling (張淑玲), acting secretary-general of the Taipei-based Taiwan-Japan Relations Association, said at a news conference.

During his visit from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, Tanizaki is to meet with several officials, Chang said, adding that details of the visit are still being worked out.

Tanizaki is a retired diplomat with a wealth of experience, including stints as Japan’s ambassador to Indonesia and Vietnam, Chang said.

During his visit, discussions are to focus on the development of relations between Taiwan and Japan, Chang said, but they could also draw on Tanizaki’s experience in Southeast Asia.

“We hope Japan will offer advice to Taiwan, as we are promoting the New Southbound Policy, or see how the two sides can cooperate in this area,” Chang said.

The Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association, headquartered in Tokyo, represents Japan’s interests in Taiwan in the absence of bilateral diplomatic ties.

Its Taiwanese counterpart is the Taipei-based Taiwan-Japan Relations Association.

Since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office in May last year, her administration has been promoting the New Southbound Policy, which seeks to advance ties with Southeast Asia.