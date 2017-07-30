Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

FOOD SAFETY

Tainted sprouts seized

More than 2 tonnes of tainted bean sprouts have been seized from two factories in New Taipei City and destroyed because they were found to contain traces of an unapproved chemical additive, the city’s Department of Health said on Friday. A total of 2,193.6kg of bean sprouts were seized from two factories operating in the city’s Taishan (泰山) and Wugu (五股) districts during an inspection carried out by health authorities. The health department said samples taken from the Taishan factory were found to contain 0.036g of sodium sulfite per kilogram of bean sprouts, while samples from Wugu had 0.04g/kg of the substance. Although the chemical preservative is sometimes used by manufacturers to prevent food from discoloring, it is banned in bean sprouts. The companies could face fines of between NT$30,000 and NT$3 million (US$990 and US$99,003) for violating the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation (食品安全衛生管理法).

FINANCE

Workers struggle with bills

The majority of office workers in Taiwan can hardly make ends meet, with housing being their main expense, a recent survey by online job broker 1111 Job Bank. In the survey, more than 95 percent of office workers said that their salaries were not enough to cover basic living expenses. More than 56 percent of respondents said housing accounted for the largest share of their expenditure, while 27 percent said they spent most of their income on food, and 4.76 percent said entertainment was their biggest expense. To save money, workers said they avoid shopping (76 percent), reduce their electricity consumption (73 percent), go to work by motorcycle (65 percent), stream movies online (57 percent) and avoiding eating out (53 percent). The survey was conducted from July 10 to Thursday with 1,072 job bank members. It had a margin of error of 2.99 percentage points.

IMMIGRATION

Immigrant center launched

Taoyuan this week opened a center providing services to new immigrants and migrant workers in the city in an effort to improve services. Citing National Immigration Agency data, Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said there are about 57,000 new immigrants in the city, accounting for 11 percent of the total nationwide. The Taoyuan New Immigrants Joint Services Center is an example of the efforts made by the local government to better serve new immigrants in Taoyuan, most of whom come from China, Hong Kong, Macau, Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand, Cheng said. The city government’s commission for new immigrant affairs initiated the plan for the joint services center, Cheng said.

SOCIETY

Man dies after ravine fall

A 33-year-old climber was killed yesterday after he fell into a ravine in Hualien County while his climbing team was rushing to leave the area before Typhoon Nesat’s arrival. The man, surnamed Huang (黃), was exiting the mountains from Shueiyuandi’s (水源地) Shapotang Stream (砂婆礑溪) in Hualien’s Siulin Township (秀林) at 7am yesterday when he fell, Hualien police said. Huang was dead when rescue workers found him at the bottom of the ravine, Hualien County Fire Department officials said. The climbing team of 22 people on Saturday last week entered the mountains to climb the east face of Qilai Mountain, police said. Nesat, the ninth storm to develop in the Pacific Ocean this year, made landfall in Yilan last night.