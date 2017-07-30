Positive reviews for military police’s new ‘intimidating’ dress

By Aaron Tu and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The military police’s 211th and 332nd battalions were last month issued new uniforms which have been positively received, the Military Police Command said, adding that the uniforms of all military police in northern Taiwan would change.

The change of uniform from green shirts, dress pants and shoes was prompted by officers having difficulty carrying necessary equipment, police command said yesterday.

The new uniforms have been designed to provide better agility, mobility and comfort, Military Police Command Chief of Staff Major General Feng Yi (馮毅) said, adding that they are black to “intimidate wrongdoers.”

The new uniforms are comprised of a cap, sunglasses, shirt, duty vest, utility belt, duty pants and field boots. The vests have a pocket for a radio near the collar, while the duty pants are waterproof and sturdier than the former uniform, Feng said.

The deerskin boots are more comfortable when standing on guard duty and offer better mobility in emergency situations, he added.

Battalion members gave positive feedback about the uniforms in an official poll.

Any military police officer assigned to stand guard at the Presidential Residence, the Presidential Office Building or the Ministry of National Defense will be required to wear the new uniform, the command said.

The command said it was still mulling when it would introduce the uniform change.

A bid for the design and manufacture of uniforms for the Military Police Command motorcycle platoon has been launched.

The platoon members’ uniforms would be changed by Double Ten National Day and is expected to cost NT$990,000.