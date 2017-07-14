Elementary school student donates hair to foundation

By Hung Mei-hsiu and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

An elementary-school student on Saturday last week donated his 30cm-long hair he had grown for the past two years to the Chou Ta-kuan Foundation to be made into wigs for children undergoing chemotherapy.

Lee Cheng-yan (李承諺), a third-grade student at Dongyuan Elementary School, decided to donate his hair after his mother and sister did so three years ago, said his mother, Wu Chu-hui (吳姝慧).

Lee said that the most bothersome aspect of wearing long hair was it often made him a target of ridicule from other boys, especially when going to the restroom.

Most of the boys were confused as to why he was using the urinal, Lee said, adding that they became even more confused after seeing that he is a boy, but wore his hair long.

Lee said it was especially difficult during summer, as sweating from playing basketball caused his scalp to itch.

He also developed eczema on his scalp, prompting his mother to tell him to cut his hair short and give up the idea of donating his hair.

His grandfather agreed and often tried to take him out for a haircut, Lee said.

“However, I thought that since I had endured it for so long, I would continue persevering,” Lee said.

Wu said she was both worried and proud of Lee’s decision, adding that his determination would make the donation this year’s best summer project.

Dongyuan Elementary School principal Chen Tsai-wen (陳彩文) said that it was rare for a child of Lee’s age to be that determined to help others and that the school is proud of Lee’s donation.