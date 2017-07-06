NTHU launches Indian studies summer school

Staff writer, with CNA

National Tsing Hua University (NTHU) is to offer Indian studies during its summer school period to increase Taiwan’s interaction with the South Asian nation, the Hsinchu-based school said.

The month-long program is to include intensive courses on Indian politics, trade, economy and history, the Center for India Studies said, which is coordinating the program.

Hindi, economics and humanities subjects are to be taught by Indian professors, the center said.

The Ministry of Education is financing the summer course, the center said.

Tuition fees are to be waived and the top 30 percent of students are to be offered a free one-week trip to India at the end of the course, the center added.

All Taiwanese undergraduate or graduate students are eligible to apply for one of the 30 places in the program, center deputy director Fang Tien-sze (方天賜) said.

The program was initiated to meet the high demand for people familiar with Indian affairs, as India is one of the nations included in President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) New Southbound Policy, center director Wang Wei-chung (王偉中) said.

The university launched the center in April, the first such center in the nation.