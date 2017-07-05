Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

CUSTOMS

FDA seizes baby bottles

Baby bottles imported from Japan were seized by customs officials after tests indicated that they were made using a banned chemical, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said yesterday. The bottles were among a number of problematic imports seized after border inspections, the FDA said, adding that none of the bottles were sold locally. Samples from the baby bottles were found to contain traces of bisphenol A (BPA), which is used to harden plastics, the FDA said. The Sanitation Standard for Food Utensils, Containers and Packages stipulates that BPA cannot be used in the manufacture of baby bottles and so the 120kg shipment had to be destroyed or returned, it said.

SOCIETY

Divorce data released

Of the 21,000 divorces registered in the first five months of the year, 4,326, or 20 percent, involved a divorce between a Taiwanese and a foreign national, government statistics published on Monday showed. Of these, by nationality, divorces between Taiwanese and Chinese spouses accounted for 54.1 percent of the total, followed by Southeast Asia at 38 percent, according to the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics. The share of transnational divorces in the first five months was consistent with the 20 percent share of total divorces last year and 20.8 percent of total divorces in 2015, but down from a 26 percent share in 2010. The data also showed that about 61,000 couples registered marriages in the first five months of the year, down 2,644, or 4.1 percent, from the previous year.

SOCIETY

Belgian priest gets ID

Ninety-two-year-old Father Pierre Mertens received his national identification card yesterday, becoming the first foreign national in New Taipei City to be naturalized in recognition of his special contributions to Taiwan. The New Taipei City Government said the Belgian priest has devoted himself to humanitarian work in Taiwan for 65 years. Mertens serves in Caritas Taiwan, which was founded in 1968 and is a chapter of Caritas Internationalis, an organization that reflects the social mission and core values of the Catholic Church. Caritas Taiwan once received resources through Caritas Internationalis chapters around the world, but as it has grown more affluent now sends resources to needy countries. The priest was honored in 1997 for good deeds and was also given a medal by Pope John Paul II in 2003.

TOURISM

Travel to Vietnam rises

Visits by people with Republic of China passports to Vietnam in the first half of the year were up 23 percent from the same period last year, Vietnamese tourism figures showed. A total of 297,852 Taiwanese visited Vietnam from January to last month, ranking sixth among all overseas visitors. Last month alone, 50,176 Taiwanese traveled to Vietnam. The increase in Taiwanese arrivals was part of an overall trend, as Vietnam welcomed about 6.2 million overseas visitors in the first six months of the year, up 30 percent year-on-year, according to statistics from Vietnam’s head tourism office. China accounted for the most overseas visitors, with almost 1.89 million visitor arrivals, followed by South Korea (1.07 million) and Japan (380,000). Vietnam’s tourist industry has estimated that 13 million overseas visitors could enter Vietnam this year.