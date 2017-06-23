Retired teacher donates more than 60 vintage calendars to school museum

By Chiang Chi-hsiung and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A retired teacher from Yilan County’s Nan-An Elementary School has donated more than 60 calendars from the early years of the Republic of China (ROC) on Taiwan to the school’s history museum.

Lee A-mei (李阿梅) donated the calendars, which contain patriotic slogans written in small lettering along the sides of each page, to give people a look back at the propaganda that was commonplace during that period, she said.

Nan-An is a small fishing village that has seen many people pass through over the ages, Lee said, adding that she was born there at a time when fishing was a bustling and prosperous industry.

Lee graduated from the school on its seventh anniversary and taught there from 1960 until she retired in 2003.

After retirement Lee began to devote herself to preserving local history, saying she hoped to better understand the place she grew up in.

As part of a celebration of the school’s 70th anniversary last year, principal Chang Chi-hung (張志弘) worked with school alumni to establish a local history museum.

Lee yesterday handed over her collection of ROC calendars from the 1960s and 1970s to the museum.

Lee said she and her husband, Fan Kuo-chen (范國禎), received the calendars annually while they were teaching at the school, adding that the calendar’s printer was a local man who had undertaken many jobs in the village throughout the years.

He had worked as a jeweler, a pharmacist, a charcoal producer, a grocer, a boat manufacturer, a steelmaker, a fish-based foodstuffs producer and a rice miller, she said.

The calendars are filled with pictures of Japanese, Taiwanese and French scenery, as well as images of Japanese models in gardens, Lee said.

The sides of the pages are adorned with patriotic slogans, such as “Oust the Japanese pirates, liberate China” (驅逐倭寇，光復中華) and “Recover the lost land, mend the mountains and rivers” (收復失土、重整山河).

Lee said she began with more than 200 calendars, but found that many were already damaged with age. She donated the 60 calendars that were still in good shape.

Chang said the museum highlights different aspects of the village and mostly centers on its fishing industry.

The calendars provide an invaluable insight into the village’s past, Chang added.