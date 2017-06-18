IOC member Wu to retire in 10 years

Staff writer, with CNA

Wu Ching-kuo (吳經國), who has been a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) since 1988, yesterday said that before he retires in 10 years, he hopes to see not just a few, but a large pool of younger Taiwanese people who would be able to take over his job in the world sports organization.

Wu is the IOC Executive Committee and Cultural and Olympic Heritage Commission chairman.

“First, you need to love sports, as it is your work, which should not be boring or tedious,” Wu, 70, said of the “job requirements” for people interested in becoming an international sports leader.

“Secondly, fluency in English is a basic requirement. It is a tool for you to communicate with people from around the world. If you speak other languages, that would be even better,” he said.

“You also need to carry yourself in a manner that represents Taiwan — energetic, civilized, very bright and cheerful. Integrity is of particular importance,” said Wu, who is also known as the “reformist” president of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

He said family upbringing is also critical, since those who have been immersed in good moral values such as a sense of right and wrong, and justice and fairness, make good leaders in many sectors, including sports.

Young people should not to accept a bribe if they ever become a sports official, Wu said on Saturday at the University of Taipei.

He said he had to fire several AIBA vice presidents and secretaries-general to overhaul the association and present the image of a clean sports organization.

“We are in sports to make contributions, not to make a profit,” he said.

Wu donated a scholarship to the university to sponsor a thesis competition on two topics: international sports organizations and the global sports industry.

He also hopes to recruit interns to learn real-world operations in various international organizations, including in Lausanne, Switzerland, home to the IOC.

Besides being an IOC member, Wu is vice chair of the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations, whose mission is to unite, promote and support the International Summer Olympic Federations.

“I am still scouting for potential candidates for my job. I am not hoping just to see a few, but a large pool of talented and enthusiastic sports fans to fill my jobs in the coming years,” Wu said.