Caregivers’ union calls for improved conditions

By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter

More government involvement in daycare is needed to improve working conditions, a caregivers’ union said yesterday, adding that increased subsidies have failed to spur significant changes.

“We demand that the government increase the budget for public daycare, rather than just adding to ineffective subsidies. Subsidies to private schools are like throwing meat after a dog; you do not get anything back in terms of either [work] environment or service,” Alliance of Educare Trade Unions president Chien Jui-lien (簡瑞連) said.

Moreover, private institutions often hike tuition following subsidy increases, Chien said.

Eighty kindergartens applied for tuition hikes after Tainan announced new subsidies in February, with 65 eventually winning government approval, alliance executive secretary Mai Pao-yu (買寶玉) said.

Despite long overtime hours, most kindergarten instructors earn only a little more than the minimum wage, Chien said, calling for an expansion of the scope of labor inspections, making labor rights education mandatory for childcare workers and passing a minimum pension as part of pension reform.

About 35 percent of the nation’s 6,800 kindergartens are public, and the Ministry of Education plans to establish an additional 1,000 public or non-profit kindergartens over the next four years.

Chien called for swifter and broader action to set up these schools, including utilizing idle government land and allowing the establishment of more diverse, small-scale community care.

She panned the Educational Caregivers Act (教保服務人員條例) for not including protection for caregivers’ rights.

“The act is mainly concerned with administrative matters, such as instructor qualification, but does not state how working conditions are to be guaranteed,” she said, calling for compliance with labor regulations to be included in educational agencies’ review of kindergartens.

Increased government focus would increase pressure on kindergartens to comply with labor regulations, while poor reviews would not deny schools access to subsidies under current regulations, she said.