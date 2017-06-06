CPC environmental meet ends with no consensus

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

An ad hoc committee review of CPC Corp, Taiwan’s development project in Taoyuan’s Kuantang Industrial Park yesterday ended with no consensus, as environmentalists expressed concern over the project’s potential effect on algae reefs.

The CPC plans to build its third liquefied natural gas receiving terminal with facilities in the industrial park and nearby port. The company’s first two terminals are in Kaohsiung and Taichung.

Environmental groups gathered outside the meeting, calling on the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) to preserve the large stretch of algae reefs along the shore where the new facilities are to be built.

The project has been shrouded in controversy since the port property was transferred from Tuntex Group subsidiary Tung Ting Gas Corp to CPC several years ago, Taoyuan Local Union director-

general Pan Chong-cheng (潘忠政) said, adding that the company misreported the size of the facilities in an early report to the agency.

The company claimed that the project would cover 77 hectares, but an environmental assessment report made in 1999 showed plans for a 230-hectare project, Pan said.

In addition to receiving natural gas, CPC plans to build facilities for cement and petrochemicals there, he said.

Environmentalists also questioned the company’s adherence to procedures during the meeting.

Council of Agriculture Deputy Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) examined the reef with the company and experts on Wednesday last week, Pan said.

“Chen said no conclusion [about environmental impact] can be reached until National Central University publishes its study on the issue. So why are we wasting time on this meeting?” Pan asked.

Algae reefs have been growing along the coastline of the port for about 7,500 years, Endemic Species Research Institute researcher Liu Ching-yu (劉靜榆) said.

The reefs are considered valuable because the species is indigenous to Taiwan and can only be found in Kuantang, she said.

A study conducted by CPC on May 24 contested that argument, saying that growth covers only 0.27 percent of the coastline.

The company said the port could help the government achieve its aim of creating a “nuclear-free homeland by 2025,” adding that the port is the best location from which to receive natural gas.

The venue will facilitate gas supply to Taiwan Power Co’s Datan (大潭) power plant, as well as to households in northern Taiwan, the company said.

Without the new facility, there could be a shortage of power supply to local businesses, it said.

Liu Shi-ping (劉希平), a member of the EPA’s review committee, said conflict remains between CPC and Taipower.

“How will natural gas and sea water pipes be laid?” Liu asked. “The pipes will cross the entire industrial park — it will look quite messy.”

Liu responded to company claims that pipes could be buried, saying it would be worrying given the company’s “very bad record.”

EPA review committee head Lee Chien-ming (李堅明) ended the meeting with the announcement that a consensus could not be reached because most committee members left the meeting early.

The meeting had originally been scheduled for May 9, but was postponed due to the resignation of committee member Lin Hsing-juh (林幸助).

The EPA issued a statement on May 9 saying that Lin resigned because he had become a CPC consultant.

Lin and the company both rejected the claim on the same day.